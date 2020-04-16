Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,449. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

