Brokerages Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.15 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $95.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year sales of $474.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.55 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.86 million, with estimates ranging from $490.86 million to $564.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 78.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,365,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 1,189,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,307. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

