Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a growth of 866.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBU. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 55,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

