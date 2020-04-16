Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

