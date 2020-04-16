Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

