Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown Sells 1,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. 128,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

