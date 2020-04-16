Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 7.5%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.22, approximately 3,639,416 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,362,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $375,474,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.