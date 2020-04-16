Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declares $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.