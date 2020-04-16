Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declares $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
NYSE:CAT opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
