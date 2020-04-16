Celanese (NYSE:CE) Trading Down 7.5%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.53 and last traded at $75.18, approximately 904,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,103,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Celanese by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Celanese by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

