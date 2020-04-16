Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Trading Down 6.9%

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.47, 505,880 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 873,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

