Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Trading Down 7%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04, 3,054,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,916,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $41,224,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
