Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Trading Down 7%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04, 3,054,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,916,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $41,224,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

