Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 70,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00.

MYOV traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,868. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

