Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.