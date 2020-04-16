Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at MKM Partners

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,416,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,836. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

