Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.10), RTT News reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,210,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,126,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

