Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 32,210,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,126,303. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

