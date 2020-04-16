Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $51.00, 586,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 537,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

