Clipper Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.04406854 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00066956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.