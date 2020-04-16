Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 2,230,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,544. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

