Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 6.7%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 1,515,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,710,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

