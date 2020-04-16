Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CAG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,475. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.