Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CAG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,475. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

