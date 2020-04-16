Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.57, approximately 754,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 889,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -369.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,818 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.