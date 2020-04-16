Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.57, approximately 754,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 889,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -369.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,818 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

