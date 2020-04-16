Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09, 3,904,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,136,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

