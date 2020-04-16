Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09, 3,904,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,136,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
