CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $162,575.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,862.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. 96,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.