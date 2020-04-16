Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 516.0% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,560. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

