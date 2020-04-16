Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.92 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Dent has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bitbns, Kucoin and Fatbtc. Dent has a market cap of $8.92 million and $179,155.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitbns, HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, OKEx, FCoin, Allbit, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance, Radar Relay and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.