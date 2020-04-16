Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Down 7.8%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.98, 2,362,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,627,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.
About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
