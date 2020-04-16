e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.62, 591,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 976,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 2.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

