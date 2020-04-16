Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Down 7.8%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.68 and last traded at $52.00, 1,494,628 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,557,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

