eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report sales of $17.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.62 million. eGain posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $71.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.01 million to $72.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $76.53 million to $81.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in eGain by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,340. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73.

eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

