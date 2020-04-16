Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri Sells 12,537 Shares

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 12,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $784,565.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,377,928.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 17,071 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,062,669.75.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06.

On Monday, April 6th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,708,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 299,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.11. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.