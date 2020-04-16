ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 618.2% in March

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,579. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.