Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Down 7.8%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 878,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,126,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. Analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Epizyme by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.