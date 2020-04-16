Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Insider Samantha Harnett Sells 2,168 Shares

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $18,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,099.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eventbrite stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,265. The stock has a market cap of $688.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Eventbrite Inc has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $25.04.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.
