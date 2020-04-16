Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Insider Samantha Harnett Sells 2,168 Shares

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $18,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,099.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,265. The stock has a market cap of $688.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Eventbrite Inc has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.