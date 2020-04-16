F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.27, 2,134,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,507,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 240,834 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

