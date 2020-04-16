Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Trading Down 7.4%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73, approximately 2,191,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,221,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.