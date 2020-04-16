Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Trading Down 7.4%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73, approximately 2,191,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,221,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.
The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.