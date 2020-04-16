Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.26-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.26 to $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

