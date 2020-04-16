FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 158,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,465. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.99. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 38,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $46,639.20. Insiders bought a total of 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

