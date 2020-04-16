FLO Price Reaches $0.0210 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. FLO has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $14,902.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00072680 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.