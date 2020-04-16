Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.86, approximately 1,283,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,380,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Vertical Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

