Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce $29.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year sales of $126.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.02 million to $128.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.05 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,850,282 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 539,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,936. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

