Foresight Wealth Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,213. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

