Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 7.1%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48, 3,024,658 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,018,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.