FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FSB Bancorp stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSB Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.83% of FSB Bancorp worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

