FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.74 and last traded at $132.04, approximately 511,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 395,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
