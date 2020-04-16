FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $131.74 and last traded at $132.04, approximately 511,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 395,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.