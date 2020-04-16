Fuad El-Hibri Sells 17,071 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 17,071 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,062,669.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 12,537 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $784,565.46.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06.

On Monday, April 6th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,708,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,550. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.