FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.7%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54, 5,803,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,212,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $316.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 655,120 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

