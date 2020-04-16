FYDcoin (FYD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,760.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1,760.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000807 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001174 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 461,309,302 coins and its circulating supply is 444,613,182 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

