Gary Robert Thompson Buys 100,000 Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Stock

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Gary Robert Thompson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,573,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,433.84.

Gary Robert Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Gary Robert Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

BBB traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 12.85. Brixton Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

