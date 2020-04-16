Gary Robert Thompson Buys 100,000 Shares of Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Stock

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Gary Robert Thompson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,573,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,433.84.

  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Gary Robert Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

BBB traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 12.85. Brixton Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

