Gas Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00016145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin, DragonEX, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Bitinka, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.